HUENNEKENS, Fred Henry, 95, of Bon Air, Va., was born to eternal life on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Fred was born to the world in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 9, 1926. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering and married the love of his life, Donna Croal, on June 14, 1952. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together. He worked for Harnischfeger Industries in Milwaukee, the Carnation Company in Los Angeles and Reynolds Metals in Richmond, Va., where he spent the last 30 years of his professional career. Fred enjoyed playing golf, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and spending time with his friends and family. He was an active member of St. Edwards Catholic Church for more than 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna; brother, John; sister, Betty Kinsella and her husband, John. He is survived by his sister, Gertie Hanson and her husband, Dick; as well as five children, Kevin Huennekens (Mary), Fred Huennekens (Linda), Michael Huennekens (Karen), Colleen Payne (Billy) and Shannon Mitchell (Doug); 12 grandchildren, Kevin Kristofer Huennekens (Kellie), Catie Huennekens (John), Shannon Maj (Bartoz), Fred Thomas Huennekens, Jessica Bayliss (Mathew), John Preston Huennekens, Kendall Huennekens, Thomas Chandler Payne, Austin Payne, Aevrill Payne, Colleen Mitchell and Joseph Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia Huennekens, Daniel Huennekens and Sylvia Maj. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Goochland County, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2021.