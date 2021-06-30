HUENNEKENS, Fred Henry, 95, of Bon Air, Va., was born to eternal life on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Fred was born to the world in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 9, 1926. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering and married the love of his life, Donna Croal, on June 14, 1952. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together. He worked for Harnischfeger Industries in Milwaukee, the Carnation Company in Los Angeles and Reynolds Metals in Richmond, Va., where he spent the last 30 years of his professional career. Fred enjoyed playing golf, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and spending time with his friends and family. He was an active member of St. Edwards Catholic Church for more than 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna; brother, John; sister, Betty Kinsella and her husband, John. He is survived by his sister, Gertie Hanson and her husband, Dick; as well as five children, Kevin Huennekens (Mary), Fred Huennekens (Linda), Michael Huennekens (Karen), Colleen Payne (Billy) and Shannon Mitchell (Doug); 12 grandchildren, Kevin Kristofer Huennekens (Kellie), Catie Huennekens (John), Shannon Maj (Bartoz), Fred Thomas Huennekens, Jessica Bayliss (Mathew), John Preston Huennekens, Kendall Huennekens, Thomas Chandler Payne, Austin Payne, Aevrill Payne, Colleen Mitchell and Joseph Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia Huennekens, Daniel Huennekens and Sylvia Maj. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Goochland County, Va. 23238.
Bernie, Claudia Baird & family
July 7, 2021
Shannon, our deepest sympathy goes out to you and all of yours. Your Dad was always so nice to me. He was a really special guy.
Reid and Marge Kelly
Friend
July 5, 2021
Fred was my boss for a number of years at Reynolds Metals Can Division. He was a wonderful boss and a mentor too. The world has lost another great man.
Ronald Bartek
Work
July 3, 2021
The James Croal family
June 30, 2021
Walter and Klinette Kindred
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Fred. He and Donna were special to me. Donna was my history teacher at St. Edwards. I visited them often after I graduated from college. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Lisa Carreras Cox
Friend
June 30, 2021
MARK AND MIMI
June 30, 2021
My condilences to the Huennekens clan, especially my old buddy and prank partner Michael, my classmate Colleen and Mom Donna was the best teacher ever at St Edwards, Fred must have had an extreme level of patience and love for his kids because I remember him coming home feom work to find a mon of kids in his yard playing ball or with a horse in the yard., it was kid central and I do not knowxhow the man ever got a moments peace. Lol. Rest well Fred& Donna. Hope all is well Mike, Colleen,Shannon, Fred, Kevin. ... Mike O