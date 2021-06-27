YARBROUGH, Fred Wilson, 94, born January 25, 1927 in Roxboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. He is survived by his son, Jeff Yarbrough (Rosa); daughter, Jill Mathieu (Mike); sister, Louise Yarbrough; four grandsons, Stephen Mathieu (Jennifer), James Mathieu (Kim), Daniel Mathieu (Jingwen) and Adam Yarbrough (Ying); plus four great-grandchildren, Brody, Isla, Connor and Sophia Mathieu; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, who was the love of his life; and his parents and three sisters. Fred grew up in Roxboro, N.C. and from an early age, he learned the many benefits of hard work and the love of family. He served his country honorably during WW2 in the Navy as a signalman and quartermaster and received a degree in Accounting from Elon College in 1950. He worked at Universal Leaf Corporation, a fortune 500 company, from 1955 to 1989, retiring as Assistant Treasurer. His love was golf and he spent many hours playing at Stonehenge Country Club, where he was a member from 1984 to 2016. Many hours were spent playing bridge with his wife and friends, as well as ballroom and square dancing with his wife. Over the last few decades, he was active in the Navy League, Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. Fred and Betty were members of St. Luke Lutheran Church for over 50 years. During that time, he was involved with many leadership positions within the church, as well as being very active in the men's group and a pitcher for the church softball team for over 40 years. Fred will be remembered for his many acts of kindness and love to his family, his church and to his community. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23225 on July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow with interment at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Tyler Community College Foundation for the Student Emergency Fund, 800 Charter Colony Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23114. Contributions can also be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.