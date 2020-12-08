VANDERHERCHEN, Frederic "Bart" Barton, 82, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Vanderherchen; children, Kelly Cox (James E. Cox III) and Matthew Vanderherchen (Megan); grandchildren, Christian, Kaycie, Lynsey and Emily. Frederic was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Virginia Vanderherchen. A private graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.