Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederic Barton "Bart" Vanderherchen
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
VANDERHERCHEN, Frederic "Bart" Barton, 82, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lynn Vanderherchen; children, Kelly Cox (James E. Cox III) and Matthew Vanderherchen (Megan); grandchildren, Christian, Kaycie, Lynsey and Emily. Frederic was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Virginia Vanderherchen. A private graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results