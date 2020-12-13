COOPER, Frederick Lee, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooper; one daughter, Michelle Cooper; two sons, Frederick Jr. and Kenneth Cooper; two grandchildren, Rashad and Mariah Cooper; one sister, Joyce Kemp (Barry); one brother, Charles Cooper Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.