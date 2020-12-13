Menu
Frederick Lee Cooper
COOPER, Frederick Lee, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooper; one daughter, Michelle Cooper; two sons, Frederick Jr. and Kenneth Cooper; two grandchildren, Rashad and Mariah Cooper; one sister, Joyce Kemp (Barry); one brother, Charles Cooper Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 13, 2020
