KING, Frederick "Freddy" Allen, 75, of Enon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Junior and Mary Ellen Gray King; and was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hancock. Mr. King was a United States Army veteran and had also worked for Allied Chemical as a machine operator. He was affectionately known as Papa Smurf to his friends and co-workers. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all he met. Freddy loved hotrods, drag racing and hanging out for hours on end with his buddies in his garage. He is now fishing his days away with his good friends, Kerry and Les in heaven. Freddy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Storey King; two sons, Shannon King and Charles King (Leah); two grandsons, Alexander and Jonah King; and a sister, Valencia Verburg (Art). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.