Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick Allen "Freddy" King
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
Send Flowers
KING, Frederick "Freddy" Allen, 75, of Enon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Born in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Junior and Mary Ellen Gray King; and was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hancock. Mr. King was a United States Army veteran and had also worked for Allied Chemical as a machine operator. He was affectionately known as Papa Smurf to his friends and co-workers. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all he met. Freddy loved hotrods, drag racing and hanging out for hours on end with his buddies in his garage. He is now fishing his days away with his good friends, Kerry and Les in heaven. Freddy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Storey King; two sons, Shannon King and Charles King (Leah); two grandsons, Alexander and Jonah King; and a sister, Valencia Verburg (Art). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm so sorry to hear of Freddie's passing and offer my condolences to Charlene and his family. RIP old friend.
Carmen Inge Wilson
School
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results