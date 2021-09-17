KUESTER, Frederick "Googie" Carlyle, Jr., 74, of Quinton, Va. passed away while peacefully watching his animals in one of his many resting spots around the farm. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mona Kuester; and his sister, Marie Collins. He is survived by his wife, Alice Kuester; his children, Stephen Kuester and wife, Jeslyn, Eva Hogge and husband, Shawne, Matthew Kuester and wife, Julianna; grandchildren, Neal, Jacob, Audrey and Addison; and brother, Theodore Kuester and wife, Robin; along with many loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones the world over whom he treasured and adored. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home in Providence Forge, Va. and graveside will follow at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center, P.O. Box 1346, Powhatan, Va. 23139 and/or Liberation Veteran Services, 1201 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.