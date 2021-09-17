Menu
Frederick Carlyle "Googie" Kuester Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA
KUESTER, Frederick "Googie" Carlyle, Jr., 74, of Quinton, Va. passed away while peacefully watching his animals in one of his many resting spots around the farm. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mona Kuester; and his sister, Marie Collins. He is survived by his wife, Alice Kuester; his children, Stephen Kuester and wife, Jeslyn, Eva Hogge and husband, Shawne, Matthew Kuester and wife, Julianna; grandchildren, Neal, Jacob, Audrey and Addison; and brother, Theodore Kuester and wife, Robin; along with many loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones the world over whom he treasured and adored. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home in Providence Forge, Va. and graveside will follow at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center, P.O. Box 1346, Powhatan, Va. 23139 and/or Liberation Veteran Services, 1201 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Googie! I hope the wonderful memories you have of him will sustain you at this difficult time.
Cathy Cray
September 22, 2021
My Uncle Googie will always be one of the Best Men that God gave to our family.
Tracy L Butler
September 18, 2021
Fred was one of the greatest people I have ever known. We worked together in ESAC. He was a true friend.
Bill Culpepper
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Fred´s passing. I worked with him many years ago at C&P Telephone Company. He was well thought of.
Linda Baird
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked at C & P Telephone Co. with Fred and thought he was such a nice guy and so friendly. Everyone of our Co-workers like him. Bless your family. I know he will be missed.
Brenda Pulley Cameron
Work
September 17, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy. I worked with Fred at the Telephone Co. such a nice person & a fun guy. He will be missed. Prayers to his family. May he R.I.P.
Dawn WALLACE
September 17, 2021
Alice, I am so sorry to learn about Googie´s passing. I will hold you and the children in my prayers. I miss seeing you and send my love.
Brenda Wingfield
Friend
September 17, 2021
