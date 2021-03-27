Menu
Frederick H. Paynter
FUNERAL HOME
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue
Kenbridge, VA
PAYNTER, Frederick H., "Fred," 82, of Lunenburg, Va., joined his family in Heaven on March 25, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years and best friend, Marjorie T. Paynter; his son, Michael Paynter and wife, Amanda; "Papa" to Joshua, Micajah and Skylar; he is also survived by two brothers, Robert Paynter and John Paynter (Celeste); three sisters, Lois Powers (Harvey), Loretta Loftis (Warren) and Vicki McBride. Fred retired from VDOT after 42 years of service and was a member and former deacon of Victoria Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and puzzles. He was an avid Washington Football Team and New York Yankees Fan. He loved his family dearly and was always there to support them. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge, where funeral services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment in Crestview Memorial Park in LaCrosse, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be sent at clarkefh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue P.O. BOX 404, Kenbridge, VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue P.O. BOX 404, Kenbridge, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Clarke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our sincere sympathy and love and caring to you Margie and your family. Fred was such a kind, caring man, always smiling, so friendly. We will never forget your Fred. God Bless Be with you All.
Wayne and Sandy Wood
March 29, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Marjorie & family. I,Gloria, worked w/Fred for many years & he was always a gentleman, kind & funny. Charles/I both loved Fred & was Blessed by his friendship. Know our thoughts/prayers are w/the family.
Charles & Gloria Blackwell
March 28, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Fred's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara & Reggie Allen
March 27, 2021
A great man who was a super Springer supporter.
Bob Bralley
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you Marjorie.
Ann Marie Heinrich
March 27, 2021
