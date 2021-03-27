PAYNTER, Frederick H., "Fred," 82, of Lunenburg, Va., joined his family in Heaven on March 25, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years and best friend, Marjorie T. Paynter; his son, Michael Paynter and wife, Amanda; "Papa" to Joshua, Micajah and Skylar; he is also survived by two brothers, Robert Paynter and John Paynter (Celeste); three sisters, Lois Powers (Harvey), Loretta Loftis (Warren) and Vicki McBride. Fred retired from VDOT after 42 years of service and was a member and former deacon of Victoria Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and puzzles. He was an avid Washington Football Team and New York Yankees Fan. He loved his family dearly and was always there to support them. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge, where funeral services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment in Crestview Memorial Park in LaCrosse, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, Va. 23974. Online condolences may be sent at clarkefh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2021.