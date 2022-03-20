Menu
Frederick Lee "Fred" Shockley Jr.
SHOCKLEY, Frederick "Fred" Lee, Jr., 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Born in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late Frederick Lee Shockley Sr. and Edna Lee Bennett Shockley; and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Tim Amiss, James "Bobby" Shockley and John Shockley; a sister, Ruth Parsons; and the love of his life and companion for over 50 years, Betty Hawkins. Fred was a United States Army veteran and had retired from American Tobacco as a machinist. Fred was the family caretaker and was always there to help someone in need. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
