Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick N. Tucker Jr.
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
10000 Patterson Ave
Richmond, VA
TUCKER, Mr. Frederick N. Jr., age 98, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Richmond to the late Frederick N. Tucker Sr. and Ethel W. (Dunn) Tucker. He was married to the love of his life for 71 years, Betty (Darlington) Tucker, deceased. Together, they had three children, Wayne (deceased) (Retta, deceased), Barbara (Rob) Geisinger of North Olmsted, Ohio and Jim (Kathy, deceased) of Oilville, Va. He is survived by brothers, Louis "Andy" (Hannah, deceased) of Florida and Walter (Jackie) of Henrico, Va. Fred and Betty lived exclusively in Richmond, except for a few years when they lived in Warsaw, Va. He was a member of the John Marshall High School Cadet Corps and graduated in 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during World War II aboard merchant ships that crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. He loved playing baseball, as well as being an avid bowler and golfer. Fred was the past-president of the Richmond Duck Pin Bowling Pin Association. He was co-founder and initial president of Industrial Chemicals and was also a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He and Betty were long-time members of Northminister Baptist Church, then Glen Allen Baptist Church. Fred leaves behind grandchildren, Bambi (David) LeMieux of Mich., Courtney (Greg) Freeman of Illinois, Rob Geisinger of Kentucky, Anna (Jeremy) Kuznicki and Bill Geisinger of Ohio, Kelly Tucker and Charlie Tucker of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Beth, Alec, Joey, Sara, Kari, Ryan, Dareon and Adelyn; great-great-grandchildren, Makayla Gates, Ke'Aun, Veda, Azariah, Rosie, Ella, Dawson, Colton, Aiden Cardinal, Gavin, Kegan, Makayla Zitt, Tyler, Leon, Hunter and Aiden LeMieux, who will all miss Grandpappy; also, his cousins, Robert S. Tucker Jr., Helen M. Lukhard and Marian T. Copeland. There are many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends who touched his life and he touched theirs. He always wanted to know where you were from, because he might know someone from there, or he probably visited there. He never met a stranger. The family hopes to have a memorial service sometime in the future. Fred will be interred in the Westhamption Memorial and Cremation Park next to his loving wife. Anyone wishing to make donations in Fred's memory can do so to Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time...treasured memories from Northminster....
Barbara Harless Jones
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for you,Jackie and your family.
Joe and Carol Moschetti
February 28, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences to you all during this difficult time. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers!
Carol Tuck
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results