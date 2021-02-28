TUCKER, Mr. Frederick N. Jr., age 98, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Richmond to the late Frederick N. Tucker Sr. and Ethel W. (Dunn) Tucker. He was married to the love of his life for 71 years, Betty (Darlington) Tucker, deceased. Together, they had three children, Wayne (deceased) (Retta, deceased), Barbara (Rob) Geisinger of North Olmsted, Ohio and Jim (Kathy, deceased) of Oilville, Va. He is survived by brothers, Louis "Andy" (Hannah, deceased) of Florida and Walter (Jackie) of Henrico, Va. Fred and Betty lived exclusively in Richmond, except for a few years when they lived in Warsaw, Va. He was a member of the John Marshall High School Cadet Corps and graduated in 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard during World War II aboard merchant ships that crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. He loved playing baseball, as well as being an avid bowler and golfer. Fred was the past-president of the Richmond Duck Pin Bowling Pin Association. He was co-founder and initial president of Industrial Chemicals and was also a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He and Betty were long-time members of Northminister Baptist Church, then Glen Allen Baptist Church. Fred leaves behind grandchildren, Bambi (David) LeMieux of Mich., Courtney (Greg) Freeman of Illinois, Rob Geisinger of Kentucky, Anna (Jeremy) Kuznicki and Bill Geisinger of Ohio, Kelly Tucker and Charlie Tucker of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Beth, Alec, Joey, Sara, Kari, Ryan, Dareon and Adelyn; great-great-grandchildren, Makayla Gates, Ke'Aun, Veda, Azariah, Rosie, Ella, Dawson, Colton, Aiden Cardinal, Gavin, Kegan, Makayla Zitt, Tyler, Leon, Hunter and Aiden LeMieux, who will all miss Grandpappy; also, his cousins, Robert S. Tucker Jr., Helen M. Lukhard and Marian T. Copeland. There are many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends who touched his life and he touched theirs. He always wanted to know where you were from, because he might know someone from there, or he probably visited there. He never met a stranger. The family hopes to have a memorial service sometime in the future. Fred will be interred in the Westhamption Memorial and Cremation Park next to his loving wife. Anyone wishing to make donations in Fred's memory can do so to Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.