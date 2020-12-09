BRANCH, Frederick L. Sr., of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on Friday November 27, 2020, at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; his sons, Ronald (Diana), Fred Jr. (Rosemary), Mark; his daughters, Paula (Mike), Donna (Steve) and Teresa (Mark); 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and his special fur friends, Angel and Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Florence Branch; brother, Melvin; sister, Elsie; and daughter, Rhonda. A private service will be held by the family. Online condolences available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.