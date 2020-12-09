Menu
Fredrick L. Branch Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BRANCH, Frederick L. Sr., of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on Friday November 27, 2020, at the age of 78 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty; his sons, Ronald (Diana), Fred Jr. (Rosemary), Mark; his daughters, Paula (Mike), Donna (Steve) and Teresa (Mark); 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and his special fur friends, Angel and Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Florence Branch; brother, Melvin; sister, Elsie; and daughter, Rhonda. A private service will be held by the family. Online condolences available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP uncle Fred !
Dean pillsbury
December 10, 2020
I am So Sorry For Your Loss. May God Be With His Family And Wrap His Arms Around Each And Everyone Of Them. May He Rest High Up On That Mountain,That God Made For Him. Sending All My Prayers And Hugs And Love To All.
Cathy New
December 10, 2020
We send love to your Mom, you and your family. Our deepest sympathy to all. Love Mom Martin
Clayton and Phyllis Martin
December 9, 2020
Sorry for lost yal always been family to me ..prayers ..
Carl Sadler
December 9, 2020
