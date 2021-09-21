Menu
Friend L. Wells III
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
WELLS, Friend L., III, is now living out the promise "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." At the age of 62 years young, Friend ("just like I'm your friend") passed away peacefully at home with family after a 19 month long battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother, Craig Wells (Lara) of Southport, N.C.; his wife of 39 years, Jonnie; four children, Kristi, Derrick (Brandy), Curtis and Kaycie; and four little girls who loved their Papo, Daisy, Zinnia, Mariah and Ciara.

Friend loved Jesus, he loved people and his impact was felt in the lives of many through his very eclectic career path. Before Richmond, he and Jonnie were on staff with CRU in Morgantown, W.Va., at WVU (go Mountaineers!), and once they moved to Richmond, he pastored in two churches, taught high school Science and Math, worked at Chick-fil-a, worked as a handyman, real estate agent with Assist 2 Sell and for Dominion Taping & Reeling.

We will be celebrating his life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Hope Church 12445 Patterson Ave. Richmond VA 23238. Please wear masks, and come comfortable – Friend always loved a good t-shirt!

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to either of these ministries that Friend loved and worked with: Hill City Church – designate it for our "share day" and it will be used to support local Richmond ministry partners (hillcityrva.com) or Freekind – a ministry that focuses on the issue of human trafficking (freekindva.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
Friend was awesome. He was a great comfort when I lost my brother. He also had a great sense of humor. Friend will be greatly missed.
Cynthia Hohlbauch
Work
September 25, 2021
I can´t think of a better place to celebrate Friend´s life than a place called "HOPE" church. But, God. What a life of expectant hope we have in Jesus. Praying for you Jonnie as you miss him everyday and with hope, look forward to worshipping in the presence of God together one day. Much love to you.
Annie Everett
Other
September 23, 2021
Thinking of the family and the personality of our Friend.
Dan and Jennifer Rowell
Friend
September 23, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! Friend was one of the first greeters I met at Hill City and he certainly made everyone feel welcomed. He´ll be missed for sure.
Madison Meyer
September 22, 2021
Sincere sympathy for your loss. Love & prayers to each of you.
Karen Adams
Friend
September 22, 2021
Rest in Peace - Friend. Prayers for your family to find strength and comfort at this difficult time.
PATRICK BEATTY
September 21, 2021
