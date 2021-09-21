WELLS, Friend L., III, is now living out the promise "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." At the age of 62 years young, Friend ("just like I'm your friend") passed away peacefully at home with family after a 19 month long battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother, Craig Wells (Lara) of Southport, N.C.; his wife of 39 years, Jonnie; four children, Kristi, Derrick (Brandy), Curtis and Kaycie; and four little girls who loved their Papo, Daisy, Zinnia, Mariah and Ciara.
Friend loved Jesus, he loved people and his impact was felt in the lives of many through his very eclectic career path. Before Richmond, he and Jonnie were on staff with CRU in Morgantown, W.Va., at WVU (go Mountaineers!), and once they moved to Richmond, he pastored in two churches, taught high school Science and Math, worked at Chick-fil-a, worked as a handyman, real estate agent with Assist 2 Sell and for Dominion Taping & Reeling.
We will be celebrating his life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Hope Church 12445 Patterson Ave. Richmond VA 23238. Please wear masks, and come comfortable – Friend always loved a good t-shirt!
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to either of these ministries that Friend loved and worked with: Hill City Church – designate it for our "share day" and it will be used to support local Richmond ministry partners (hillcityrva.com
) or Freekind – a ministry that focuses on the issue of human trafficking (freekindva.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.