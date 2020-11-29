PEASELEY, Gabriel Bradstreet, V, husband of Eleanor Barry Peaseley, died November 19, 2020. A seventh-generation Richmonder, he was born April 26, 1930, at Stuart Circle Hospital, the only child of Gabriel Bradstreet Peaseley Jr. and Alice Crutchfield Peaseley.



Brad grew up across the street from his mother's parents, in his paternal grandparents' house on Lamb Avenue in Barton Heights. He attended Richmond public schools and Seventh Street Christian Church; spent each summer with his Crutchfield cousins, fishing, crabbing and sailing on Chesapeake Bay; and graduated in 1948 from John Marshall High School, where he ran track and edited the sports page of The Monocle. He then attended V.P.I., where he ran high hurdles and middle distances under legendary coach Lou Onesty and was co-captain of the Gobblers' 1952 state-championship team. Brad graduated with a degree in electrical engineering in the spring of 1952, 40 years after his father had received the same diploma.



After college, Brad entered the United States Army as a second lieutenant. While stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, he spent weekends at nearby Ocean City, where he met Eleanor Barry of Philadelphia. Eleanor and Brad were married in the spring of 1953 and then were transferred to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where Brad guided Army convoys and sat on courts martial.



After his honorable discharge from the Army, Brad held positions in electrical and electronic engineering in Richmond, Bristol and Washington, D.C., and achieved the designation of Professional Engineer, later becoming president of the local chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, of the Electric League of Richmond and of the Electrical Equipment Representatives Association. In Washington, he began a 40-plus year career with Bradley Electro Sales Corp., returning home to Richmond in 1959 to open Bradley's local office. At Bradley, Brad was an independent manufacturers representative, selling electrical transmission and distribution equipment among the utilities and industries of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, and providing engineering and design advice to his customers.



Also beginning in 1959, Brad began his relationship with Porsche automobiles, acquiring a blue 356 coupe—the first of his six Porsches. As one of Richmond's original Porschephiles, Brad competed and triumphed in countless autocrosses and road rallies. He was president and a life member of the Virginia Motor Sport Club and a 50-year member of the Porsche Club of America, inspiring numerous younger men in the love of motorsports and, especially, of Porsches. Later on, in his 40s, Brad and his motorsports pals took up off-road motorcycling and during that time, atop a Kawasaki 175, he seemed to have found and memorized every dirt trail in the central third of Virginia.



In 1976, Brad and Eleanor returned to the Washington area, where Brad began a 25-year stint as president of Bradley Electro Sales.



Following retirement in 2001, Eleanor and he returned to Richmond. Their new home was the Mooreland Commons condominium, where he served an unprecedented six years as the association's president, reforming the community's management and placing it on a firm managerial and financial footing. In retirement, Brad finally made use of his Professional Engineer's certification, beginning a new, part-time career as a consulting engineer, which had been his father's avocation.



In 2018, Eleanor and Brad moved again, this time to Richmond's Westminster Canterbury retirement community.



Brad is survived by Eleanor; by their sons, Thomas Carter Peaseley ("Number-One Son") and Gabriel Bradstreet Peaseley VI ("Number-Two Son"); and daughters-in-law, Katharine Lunt Peaseley and Cynthia Lee Peaseley, all of Richmond; and by their grandchildren, Carter Crutchfield Peaseley of Boston, John Barry Peaseley of Denver, Gabriel Bradstreet Peaseley VII of Richmond, William Meredith Lee Peaseley (and his wife, Holley Beasley Peaseley) of Washington, D.C., and Martha Maigret Peaseley of Seattle.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.