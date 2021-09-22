ROOTS, Gabriel Jermaine, 40, of Sandston, departed this life September 19, 2021. He is survived by his son, Tymon Robinson; parents, Elliott V. Roots and Gwendolyn Wilson; brother, Joshua Roots; grandmother, Winifred Roots; five aunts, six uncles and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021.