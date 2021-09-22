Menu
Gabriel Jermaine Roots
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
ROOTS, Gabriel Jermaine, 40, of Sandston, departed this life September 19, 2021. He is survived by his son, Tymon Robinson; parents, Elliott V. Roots and Gwendolyn Wilson; brother, Joshua Roots; grandmother, Winifred Roots; five aunts, six uncles and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
TO THE ROOTS FAMILY: We send our Prayers and condolences. We were sorry to hear the passing of Gabriel. I remember when he played football under my husband, Tony Christian. May God comforts and bless each of you. Shirley Christian, Demond and Tony Brown- Richmond, VA
Shirley Abrams Christian
September 22, 2021
