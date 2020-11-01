BRUCH, Gail Antone, 80, of Richmond, Va., returned to our Lord October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Donald Bruch; parents, Louis Fredrick Jr. and Cleo Orr Antone; and granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bruch. Gail is survived by her children, Christopher (Blair), Stephen (Kimie), Susan Trenkle (Mike), Amy Shifflett and Jennifer Carroll (Stephen); siblings, Sue Bradley Meers, Louis Fredrick Antone III and William Edward Antone; sister-in-law, Mary Bruch; and 11 grandchildren. Gail was a registered nurse who worked over 40 years in the Bon Secours Health System at St. Mary's Hospital, Home Health and Hospice. She was a devoted mother who adored her grandchildren. She was full of life and had a welcoming heart. A private Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m. A livestream link is available at www.blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Bon Secours Ministries, Attn: Sr. Elaine Davia, 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, Md. 21104. No flowers please.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.