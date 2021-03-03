Menu
Gail Gencarelli Enroughty
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
ENROUGHTY, Gail Gencarelli, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Gencarelli; and a brother, Joseph M. Gencarelli. Gail is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Thomas N. Enroughty Jr.; a devoted son, Thomas N. Enroughty III of Richmond; two brothers, Edward A. Gencarelli of Hawaii and Frank T. Gencarelli of Mechanicsville; and many nieces, nephews and great

friends. Gail was a strong woman with high ethics and loved life to its fullest. She was a fabulous cook, loved gardening and being with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control. A private service will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. J.C. Wood Mechanicsville, Va
J.C. Wood
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a really nice and strong person. We love You.
Donald Snead
March 3, 2021
Tom, sorry to hear of her passing. May the memories keep you strong.
Juanita Wildbore Crockett
March 3, 2021
