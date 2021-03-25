Menu
Gail T. Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
HARRIS, Gail T., 66, of Richmond, departed this life March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Helen Carrington; and two brothers, Willie and Leroy Harris. She is survived by two children, Shanita and Dwight Harris; two grandchildren, Damoni Harris and Jeremiah Singleton; sister, Gloria Strowbridge (Freddie); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and a devoted nephew, Trammell Lewis Sr. (Crystal). A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences from our family to your family Cee Cee
Celestine Christian
March 27, 2021
