HARRIS, Gail T., 66, of Richmond, departed this life March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Helen Carrington; and two brothers, Willie and Leroy Harris. She is survived by two children, Shanita and Dwight Harris; two grandchildren, Damoni Harris and Jeremiah Singleton; sister, Gloria Strowbridge (Freddie); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and a devoted nephew, Trammell Lewis Sr. (Crystal). A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.