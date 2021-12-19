MICKIE, Gail Delores Mae, 65, of Henrico, Va., departed this life Thursday, December 16, 2021. She is survived by one son, Travis J. Mickie; parents, Richard Newton and Ann Mickie; three sisters, Deborah Scroggins (Robert "RP" Gaines), Linda Fleming, Jacqueline Mickie; six nieces, eight great-nieces and one great-nephew and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church, Maidens, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
Gail was a very quiet person who had a beautiful smile.
Condolences to the family.
May God bless you today,tomorrow
and always.
We love you.
Robert and Dorothy Brooks
Friend
December 23, 2021
May the memories of the time spent together with Gail and that beautiful smile bring you comfort as the days pass by. You have my condolences and prayers.
Barbara Mickie Powell
Family
December 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Gail Mickie at this most difficult time. Ms.Gail was a joy to work with, she use to always ask me "why do call me Ms. Gail? I am not that much older than you and I would always say, I just am putting respect on your name. She would laugh and shake her head. You will be greatly missed, Ms. Gail.
Yvonne Holloway
Work
December 22, 2021
Linda Mickie Fleming, our hearts are sad to hear of the passing of our classmate from Louisa County High School Class of 1974.
Gail was quiet but had a beautiful smile.
LCHS Class of 1974 "Lunch Bunch" - John Stewart, Zachart Scott, Flora Christmas Pace, Herbert Fletcher, Darryl Harris Holt, Frances Morris Brown & Roger "Bubba" Brown.
Armistine Mallory Cassell - LCHS Class of 1974
School
December 22, 2021
With my deepest sympathy to the family. Gail was such a sweetheart and will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.
PATRICIA LEWIS
Friend
December 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers goes out to the family of Gail Mickie at this most difficult time. Gail was a valued employee and friend and she will greatly missed!
Sherri Davis
December 21, 2021
Please know that your precious family are in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Ms. Gail was a wonderful person and a joy to work with.
Michelle Hancock
Work
December 20, 2021
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
December 20, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Artto and Lorine Fleming
December 20, 2021
Mr & Mrs Newton Mickie, Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
December 19, 2021
Condolences goes to the family of a wonderful person who inspired others