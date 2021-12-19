MICKIE, Gail Delores Mae, 65, of Henrico, Va., departed this life Thursday, December 16, 2021. She is survived by one son, Travis J. Mickie; parents, Richard Newton and Ann Mickie; three sisters, Deborah Scroggins (Robert "RP" Gaines), Linda Fleming, Jacqueline Mickie; six nieces, eight great-nieces and one great-nephew and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church, Maidens, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.