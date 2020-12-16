To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Uncle Rock and Ms. Ann sorry about Paw Paw. He will be deeply missed. We will always remember his love and kindness he expressed toward us. Fly high our ANGEL fly high. You'll forever be in our hearts.
Nastasia, Akeya, Justin, and Nazir, Grandchildren
December 23, 2020
Your family has my deepest sympathy during the loss of a loved one. "Peace, Be Still"
Adrian H.
December 21, 2020
Sorry to hear of your lost. I am your classmate, and I also went to Barber Scotia.
Ruth A, Butler
December 20, 2020
Dear Annie Ruth and Family, I am sorry to hear about the passing of Gaither. I knew him from singing in the choir at Barber-Scotia College. He didn't say much he was quiet. As far as I could see, gentleman-like. Trust in the Lord to see you through this. He will. With sympathy, Juanita B. Smalls
December 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.