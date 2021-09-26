GAMMON, Garland Dennis, 80, of Richmond, passed away September 24, 2021. Dennis was a longtime employee of J.K. Timmons and worked for Reed's Landing for many years. He dedicated 29 years to Field Day of the Past, and volunteered in almost every project that the organization undertook. He was an enthusiastic storyteller and never met a stranger. He was a man of many talents, which he expressed through his varied hobbies. He was an avid sportsman, an amateur mechanic, a carpenter and a woodworker, who enjoyed travel, adventure and ice cream. Dennis was the son of the late Claude and Lucille Gammon of Gum Spring. He is survived by his wife, Melinda, whom he lovingly endured for 37 years; and his children, Karen Nicely (Kent), Patricia Lawson (Gary), John, Sarah McCurdy (Mike), Robert, Richard and Denise (Steven Hubbard); sisters, Joan Lloyd and Shearin England; brother, Jerry (Dorothy); sisters-in-law, Mary Katherine and Joanna; seven grandchildren and extended family and many good friends. Visitation will be held at Norman Funeral Home in Goochland from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 27. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Gum Spring UMC, 191 Cross County Road, Gum Spring. Interment to follow in church cemetery. Donations can be made in Dennis' memory to Field Day of the Past.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.