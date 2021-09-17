HALL, Garnett Akers, age 84, of Hillsville, Va., died on September 14, 2021. He was a native of Stuart, Va. and had previously lived in Ashland, Va. and Roanoke, Va. Mr. Hall was a 1956 graduate of Stuart High School. He was a long-time employee as a VDOT highway survey supervisor and retired in 1987 due to disability. Garnett was also well-known for his beautiful singing voice and was a very talented guitar player who loved bluegrass music. He was a Western Style Square Dance Caller and instructor. His talents lead to his traveling in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee to call dances. He also called at the National Square Dance Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.
A former member of Bonsack Baptist Church, his most current membership is with Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In recent years, he attended Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist and Conners View Primitive Baptist Churches.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Gladys Hall; his brother, Clyde Hall; and sisters, Elva Thomas and Audrey Hodges.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Terry Hall; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Danny Wilhite of Caroline County, Va. and Vicky and Phil Dolan of Mechanicsville, Va.; two grandsons, Ryan Wilhite of Niceville, Fla. and Del Wilhite of Glen Allen, Va.; one granddaughter, Annie Wilhite of Hampton, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Kinleigh, Jaxson, Thomas, Caroline and Elizabeth; brothers, Bobby Hall of Collinsville, Va. and Ralph Hall of Stuart; sisters, Annie Belle Dalton and Nancy Midkiff, both of Stuart, Va.; stepgrandchildren, Maura Farmer and Kyle Dolan, both of Mechanicsville; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Landon, Braxton and Cameron.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the New Bel Spur Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Terry's Mills Road in Meadows of Dan, Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church or to New Bel Spur Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Odetta Terry, 1222 Woodstock Rd., Meadows of Dan, Va. 24120. CDC COVID-19 precautions are recommended. A guestbook is available online by visiting vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.