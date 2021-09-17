MY DEAREST RUTH AND FAMILY, SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. HE WAS LOVED BY EVERYONE THAT KNEW HIM.

WE WERE SO BLESSED TO HAVE KNOWN HIM. YOU ALL WERE THE FIRST COUPLE WE MET WHEN WE MOVED

TO ASHLAND 58 YEARS AGO. WHAT A BLESSING WE WILL NEVER FORGET.

PRAYERS AND LOVE TO ALL.



Joanne Patterson Friend September 19, 2021