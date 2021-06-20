EPPERSON, Garrett Dean, also known as "Dean" or "Papa Dean," passed on in the early hours of Monday, June 14, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudette; stepdaughter, Amy Henderson; two siblings and nieces and nephews. Dean's greatest legacy is left within his surrogate grandchildren, Xander, Belle, Rique, Arleigh, Jonathan, Amber, Taylor, Raylynn, Ruby, Kaydon and Kyndall, whom he loved more than if they were his own. A memorial service will be held on July 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 7501 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, Va. 23237.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.