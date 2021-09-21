MARTIN, Garrett M., 87, of Richmond, Va., passed on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was a Korean War veteran and went on to work as an engineer for the C&O R.R., later to be CSX. Garrett enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and was an avid Jeopardy watcher. Son of the late John Sydney and Elsie Fogg Martin; brother of the late Mabel M. Williams, John Henry and William. Garrett is survived by his niece, Cynthia W. Gallo; and nephew, Jesse C. Williams Jr. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on September 24 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Va. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.