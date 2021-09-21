Menu
Garrett M. Martin
MARTIN, Garrett M., 87, of Richmond, Va., passed on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was a Korean War veteran and went on to work as an engineer for the C&O R.R., later to be CSX. Garrett enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and was an avid Jeopardy watcher. Son of the late John Sydney and Elsie Fogg Martin; brother of the late Mabel M. Williams, John Henry and William. Garrett is survived by his niece, Cynthia W. Gallo; and nephew, Jesse C. Williams Jr. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on September 24 at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Va. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was assigned as the student dentist to Mr. Martin at VCU School of Dentistry. He bought my girlfriend chocolates the day after Valentine´s Day and brought them to his appointment for me to give to her. A true gentleman. I miss him and think of him often. RIP
Colby Weaver
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 21, 2021
