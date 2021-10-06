Menu
Garry L. Mills
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
MILLS, Garry L., 67, from Ashland, Virginia, passed away on October 3, 2021 with his two daughters by his side. He was preceded in his death by his parents, John B. Mills and Josie G. Shives. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica L. Wood and Veronica R. Mills; his grandchildren, Morgan, Lily and Brayson; his brothers, Richard Mills (Charlene), their two children, Richie and April, Mike Mills (Virginia), their two children, Tanya and Michael; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
Jessica we are sorry for the loss of your dad. We are keeping you, Morgan and Brayson in our prayers. Love you guys.
Bill and Mary Lutz
Other
October 6, 2021
