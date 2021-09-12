DUNLAP, Gary Neal, 64, died suddenly at his home on September 3, 2021, in Chesterfield, Va. He was born on May 23, 1957 at Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg, Pa., the third of four children by the late Bigelor C. "Neal" and Dorothy S. Dunlap. Gary spent his formative years in Pittsburgh, settling in Shaler Township when he was five years old. From an early age, he loved to sing songs and play games. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his father, following his dad around to learn how to fix things around the family home.
Gary attended Beattie Tech Vocational School to learn drafting and graduated from Shaler Area High School in 1975. He earned his B.S. in Engineering from Penn State—and remained a devoted Penn State football supporter and an avid Steelers fan— and graduated in 1979. He moved to Kentucky that autumn, where he met Elizabeth Ann Sturm. The two were married in 1981. Together, they had a son, Edward, in 1983 and the three briefly moved to Utah, before settling in Virginia in 1986, where their daughters, Elaine and Marie, were born. Elaine's death in 1988 moved Gary to become a chapter leader of The Compassionate Friends network and gave him a keen understanding of grief.
Gary worked in the construction industry for over four decades, including nearly 20 years as a state chief estimator at Shoosmith Construction, Inc. One week after starting his job there, he met his future wife, Ofelia Ledesma "Inday" Wythe; the two were married on November 13, 2004. Gary was an active member of the Southside Church of Nazarene, where he was a faithful congregant.
Although he was dedicated to his career and was a devout member of his church, Gary's world revolved around his family. Every year he looked forward to family summer vacations and sharing great outdoor adventures with his loved ones. He lived life to the fullest and had no fear of new experiences, learning new skills or reigniting old interests.
At Christmas, Gary dressed as Santa Claus to make kids laugh, set up a toy Lionel train and bought icicles in bulk, covering every square inch of the family tree in sparkling silver. He spared no expense to celebrate the holiday and the spirit of Christmas.
Gary was predeceased by his parents; and his daughter, Elaine. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ofelia; son, Edward; daughter, Marie and her husband, Michael; stepson, Sean and his fiancee, Maybelline; and his granddaughter, Savannah, whom he was so excited to meet he was almost in tears when she was born. He also leaves behind countless cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; as well as the mother of his children, Beth; and his sisters, Kathy Grajcar, Linda Baver and Cindy Havey.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bliley's Funeral Home on Hull Street in Richmond, with a viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Begin Again Foundation, www.beginagainfoundation.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.