GIBBS, Gary Lee, 67, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Gibbs; and mother, Pearl Gibbs. He is survived by his loving wife, Ivy Gibbs; daughters, Dawn Landschoot (Jason Hunt), Jennifer Schultz (Jon Brown); son, Christopher Gibbs (Elaina); grandchildren, Kamyle Schultz (Timothy Spencer), Haylie and Cooper Landschoot; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bryson Spencer; brothers, Donald Gibbs (Brenda) and Ronald Gibbs (Elizabeth); and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary dedicated over 30 years of his life to Boy Scouts of America and Troop 2880. He enjoyed nature, gardening, camping, traveling and spending time with family. Family will receive friends Monday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. The celebration of his life will be Tuesday, March 23, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maury Cemetery.