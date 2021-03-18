Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Lee Gibbs
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
GIBBS, Gary Lee, 67, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Gibbs; and mother, Pearl Gibbs. He is survived by his loving wife, Ivy Gibbs; daughters, Dawn Landschoot (Jason Hunt), Jennifer Schultz (Jon Brown); son, Christopher Gibbs (Elaina); grandchildren, Kamyle Schultz (Timothy Spencer), Haylie and Cooper Landschoot; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bryson Spencer; brothers, Donald Gibbs (Brenda) and Ronald Gibbs (Elizabeth); and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary dedicated over 30 years of his life to Boy Scouts of America and Troop 2880. He enjoyed nature, gardening, camping, traveling and spending time with family. Family will receive friends Monday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. The celebration of his life will be Tuesday, March 23, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maury Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Gary was a very nice person would give you the shirt off his back if you wanted or needed it. Taught me a lot about scouting and how to camp outdoors no matter what the weather. He will be missed. My the family know how much his was loved by all.
March 22, 2021
Gary was truly a gift on this earth. His ability to care and help others knew no bounds. He will be missed and remembered for all of the service he provided for his long tenure with Scouting. He helped to shape so many of our youth across Virginia - what an amazing legacy he has left for us and a path to follow.
Daryl J Cunningham
March 22, 2021
I worked with Gary at Philip Morris. Gary was a positive influence in my personal and professional life. My condolences to family and friends.
Steve Jones
Coworker
March 22, 2021
I worked with Gary at Philip Morris. Gary was a positive influence in my personal and professional life. My condolences to family and friends.
Steve Jones
Friend
March 22, 2021
Our sincere condolences to all the family, keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers. Gary was an awesome neighbor!
Mike and Gina Dunn
March 22, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the entire Gibbs family. Gary was a wonderful man and gentleman. He influenced many lives and especially our son! Gary gently but firmly guided him and was a constant role model. We are forever fortunate to have known him and our lives are better for that friendship. Rest In Peace Gary, you are missed.
The Doherty Family, Troop 2880
March 22, 2021
Jean Gibbs + Jennifer Jennings
March 21, 2021
Deng-Chuan Chang -Elaina's Dad
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gary's passing. I worked @ Philip Morris with him. Always knew him as a very kind, caring & honest guy with a wonderful sense of humor and love of family! May your rich memories bring you comfort and joy.
Terry Windham
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. He was a super nice guy and great to work with. My deepest and sincerest condolences for the family.
Shirley and Robert Theisen
March 18, 2021
Gary was a great Scouter and will be missed. May the memories of him give you comfort in this time of sorrow and your faith give you strength. Prayers for the family.
Everett Winn
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Gary's passing. He was one of my first supervisors at PM and I spent many years with him in Scouting. My sincere condolences and prayers
Bill & Liz Himes
March 18, 2021
I knew Gary from working with him at Philip Morris for many years! He was a helpful, pleasant and competent coworker! Praying for peace for his family!
Tom Smith
March 18, 2021
Gary was a great Scouter and OA Leader, I will miss him, condolences to family.
Donald Hill
March 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results