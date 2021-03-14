Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary "Hatter" Gregory
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Meadowbrook High School
GREGORY, Gary "Hatter", 64, formerly of Richmond, Va. and more recently Goochland, Va., ascended into heaven on the beautiful sunny day of March 5, 2021. His parents have gone on before him, Ernest and Nancy Gregory of Richmond. He is survived by his son, Willard Gregory; and his siblings, Cathy Garcia (Greg), Alan Gregory and Sharon Gregory. Gary was a graduate of Meadowbrook High School in Richmond, Va. He chose a career in interior and exterior painting, along with raising numerous kinds of animals. He had the role of bouncer at Last Chance Nightclub in Richmond for many years. He enjoyed nature and riding his Harley to camping trips with his friends. On his land in Goochland, he collected many Native American artifacts and had a keen interest in the Civil War, along with a membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He learned a love of trains from his grandfather and set up extremely detailed HO train displays. He could be seen many Friday nights at Southside Speedway and truly enjoyed auto racing.

Gary was always known for his long, flowing red hair and the 10-gallon hat that he enjoyed wearing. He was able to make so many folks happy and laugh during his time on earth, but one of his biggest loves was for his son, Willard. Gary was never short on advice and he certainly gave his son all the life lessons he could muster. His nieces and nephews would sit and listen to many adventures and he will truly be missed by all. Gary lived a full life as a father, brother, uncle, a biker and just a good old Southern boy and as he would always say, "Later."

We would like to extend a special thanks to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Goochland Cares and Emily Plageman for their exceptional care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goochland Cares (goochlandcares.org/) 804-556-6260 or Village Dog Resource, c/o Seaford Veterinary Medical Clinic, 6627 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23622, 757-833-6440.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Alan, I'm so sorry to hear about your brother. I remember some fun times we had at Stratton's farm and the time me and Gary climbed her silo, at night! He had a good heart.
Kathy tuttle
March 18, 2021
I spent happy hrs as a child riding motorcycles with Gary and have many memories of him and his family. Some years ago I encountered him at an auto parts store , and he told me some of his exploits and I believe about his child. It was good to see him that day. Gary had a big heart as his family knows. Rest in Peace Gary.
David Pearrell
March 16, 2021
Dear Cathy, Alan, Sharon and Gary's beloved son Willard, I am so sad and shocked to hear of Gary's recent passing. Gary was always his own person and enjoyed life, nature and his family and of course his Harley. He was truly a Southern boy at heart. I know how much he loved his son Willard and was so proud of him. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Teresa Purves (Lewter)
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results