Dear Cathy, Alan, Sharon and Gary's beloved son Willard, I am so sad and shocked to hear of Gary's recent passing. Gary was always his own person and enjoyed life, nature and his family and of course his Harley. He was truly a Southern boy at heart. I know how much he loved his son Willard and was so proud of him. Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

Teresa Purves (Lewter) March 15, 2021