Members of the Class of 1973 are invited to stand in solidarity to honor the life of our classmate, Gary Dean Hudson. The Class of 1973of Appomattox County and Carver Price High Schools are tremendously saddened by the departure of our Classmate, Gary. I, like many of you befriended Gary in Mr. John Hudson’s’ Chemistry class. Our heartfelt compassion goes out for Gary’s’ parents and Sister Patricia.Our Solidarity Tribute to GaryGary, our time spent with you we cherish always and forever.Memories of you will leave your classmates, never neverThe curtains of life closed: our Friend Gary stepped into a higher dimensionIn His new eternal home, he is free of worry, stress and all earthly tensions“Parents, thanks for the Love and Joy you shared and instilled in meTime has now come for me to leave, you seeLet my Devoted Love wipe your tears awayWe will meet in Celestial eternity one dayDear God, watch over us while we are absent one from anotherFarewell for now, Farewell for now my Beloved Parents, Sister, and BrothersI must go now for Angel’s beckonTime to bid you farewell, I reckonRemember, no Grave can hold my body downWhen that Trumpet sounds, I am coming up out of that ground”Our paths diverge at this junction of life’s roadYour classmates stand here to wave earthly goodbyes, while you take up residence in your heavenly abode.We release your Spirit and Soul to receive your jeweled crownWaiting to join you when our mighty Trumpet soundsDedicated as a Living memorial and Monument to the Life of: beloved Son, Brother / Classmate Mr. Gary Dean Hudson© 2021By Rosetta Berkley, Brown: Zoey Publishing ®(678) 995-8272