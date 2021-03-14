Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Lee Juskowiak II
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
JUSKOWIAK, Gary Lee, II, 41, a resident of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ret. Col. Joseph Juskowiak and wife, Betty; maternal grandfather, Albert Smith Jr.; and stepgrandfather, Ret. SGM Christopher Toohey. He is survived by his parents, Ret. Col. Gary L. Juskowiak and Shirley J. Juskowiak; grandmother, Ethel Toohey; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Gary graduated from Prince George High School in 1997; he then graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Chemistry-Biochemistry in 2001; then went on to graduate from U.C. Irvine with his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry in 2009 and finished his education at U.C. Berkeley School of Law graduating with his J.D. in 2012. Gary was most currently employed as a Patent Attorney with Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds in Concord, Mass. Gary was a world traveler, taking trips with his parents, family and friends to destinations all over the world. He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted parents, family, friends and co-workers. Condolences may be registered online at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am so saddened to hear of Gary's passing, and so sorry for your difficult loss. I worked with Gary during his job search and know him to be a brilliant, conscientious, and caring person. May he rest in peace, and may his memory bring you comfort. ~Audrey King
Audrey King
March 22, 2021
Gary and Shirley, Our most heart-felt condolences to you during this incredibly difficult time. Please let us know if there is anything we can do. Frank and Phyllis Terrell
Frank Terrell
March 15, 2021
Gary and family so sorry to hear about your loss. You and I, Gary know the challenges our children faced and how diligently and hard they worked to overcome. My best wishes and condolences to you and your family
Marshall butler
March 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of Gary Lee. We are sending prayers and love to you all. It breaks my heart knowing you all are in pain.
Matthew Mobley
March 14, 2021
My brilliant and amazing cousin, you will be so missed. So many people loved you and are heartbroken to see you go. You will live in our hearts and memories, your sense of humor sparking laughs and your love for family offering a bit of comfort for those left here. We will recall your sense of adventure when we travel and try new experiences. You will be missed and never forgotten, I love you cousin.
Michele Matte
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results