JUSKOWIAK, Gary Lee, II, 41, a resident of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ret. Col. Joseph Juskowiak and wife, Betty; maternal grandfather, Albert Smith Jr.; and stepgrandfather, Ret. SGM Christopher Toohey. He is survived by his parents, Ret. Col. Gary L. Juskowiak and Shirley J. Juskowiak; grandmother, Ethel Toohey; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Gary graduated from Prince George High School in 1997; he then graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Chemistry-Biochemistry in 2001; then went on to graduate from U.C. Irvine with his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry in 2009 and finished his education at U.C. Berkeley School of Law graduating with his J.D. in 2012. Gary was most currently employed as a Patent Attorney with Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds in Concord, Mass. Gary was a world traveler, taking trips with his parents, family and friends to destinations all over the world. He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted parents, family, friends and co-workers. Condolences may be registered online at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.