Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary A. Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
LEWIS, Gary A., departed this life December 29, 2021. Gary leaves to cherish his memory his son, Gary Lewis; mother, Mary Evans; brother, Kenneth Lewis (Twana); sisters, Teresa Lewis, Norma Lewis-Royal (Tom), Crystal Lewis, Angela Lewis and Yolanda Evans; stepbrothers, Reginald Evans (Natalie) and Ricky Evans; two aunts, Glenda Kennedy (Earl) and Cheryl Smith (Michael); two uncles, Linwood Gates (Geraldine) and Fahmee Mutee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives friends and associates. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 14, 2022
It is hard to believe you are gone , my Heart hurts so bad , knowing you are not here to talk to anymore. You will always be missed and you have a spot in my Heart. Rest my Brother
Teresa Sister )it is hard
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results