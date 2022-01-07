LEWIS, Gary A., departed this life December 29, 2021. Gary leaves to cherish his memory his son, Gary Lewis; mother, Mary Evans; brother, Kenneth Lewis (Twana); sisters, Teresa Lewis, Norma Lewis-Royal (Tom), Crystal Lewis, Angela Lewis and Yolanda Evans; stepbrothers, Reginald Evans (Natalie) and Ricky Evans; two aunts, Glenda Kennedy (Earl) and Cheryl Smith (Michael); two uncles, Linwood Gates (Geraldine) and Fahmee Mutee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives friends and associates. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2022.