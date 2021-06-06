SHANKS, Gary Robert, On June 3, 2021 Gary Robert Shanks, devoted husband, father, and "Pops" to his two precious grandboys, died at the age of 74 after battling months of complications from a massive stroke. He was born July 7, 1946 in Roanoke, Va. to Orion Robert Shanks and Florence Morgan Shanks. He was raised on the family farm in Botetourt County and from an early age hit rocks across the creek going through the New York Yankees batting order. A lifelong sports fan, his Man Cave is filled with baseball memorabilia. Gary loved country music and sang loudly whether in the shower or in church. On special occasions he was the first person on the dance floor performing the "Fincastle Stomp" to his favorite "Rocky Top" song.
Gary enjoyed retirement in Louisa County after years of working in accounting. Strong in body and mind, he would say his greatest achievement in life was devotion to his family: wife Pattie of 47 years; son Garrett Shanks; daughter Morgan Toxie; grandsons Adam Everett Toxie, age 5, and Ethan Robert Toxie, age 2; sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Wayne Duffy of Roanoke.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 7 at Lacy Funeral Home, Mineral, Va. from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral, Va. at 11 a.m. In honor of his memory, memorial gifts can be given to Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad or Fire Department.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.