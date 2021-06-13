SMITH, Gary W., 70, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William W. Smith and Edith P. Smith; a sister, Anita Myers; a brother-in-law, Daniel Watkins; and a niece, Joy Berry. Gary retired from DuPont after 43 faithful years of service. Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty; two devoted and loving daughters, Kristin Gartland (Jim) of Williamsburg, Va., and Sarah Towell (Sam) of Richmond, Va.; three adorable grandchildren, Caroline and Molly Gartland of Williamsburg, Va., and Eleanor Towell of Richmond, Va.; as well as siblings, Donna Watkins of Midlothian, Va., and Tom Smith of Chesterfield, Va. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Walthall Baptist Church, c/o Pastor George Schutte, 1400 Woodsedge Rd., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. Condolences may be made at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.