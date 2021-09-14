Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Gary Carl Sovine
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
SOVINE, Gary Carl, departed this life on September 8, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1941 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Ervin and Clara Sovine; stepfather, Ernest Brinkman; son, William "Bill" Sovine. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sovine; children, Leslie S. Turney (Daniel), David Sovine, Jonathan Sovine; daughter-in-law, Chris Sovine; grandchildren, Tiffany Norwood, Celia McGreal (Donald Sr.), Megan Sowers (Jonathan), Austin Williamson (Tara), Kacey Flowers (Paul), Jenny Culcasi (Vincent), Courtney Maurer (Jarred), Olivia Sovine, Corey Todd and Tori Sovine; and 15 great-grandchildren. Gary attended Marshall College in West Virginia and made a successful career as an appliance salesman. He was a lifelong member of Order of Alhambra of Padul Caravan No. 69, Knights of Columbus #3548, Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #3204 and Loyal Order of Hopewell Moose Lodge 1472. His hobbies included coaching Little League(s), volunteering as a DJ for all organizations with which he was involved. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and known affectionately as "Pappy." Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary's honor to Chesterfield Fire Station 1 and 14 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leslie, David and Family Members, I extend sympathy on behalf of myself and my mother Gail Gilliam. My parents truly enjoyed your father's company through the years. I know you will miss him dearly. Sandra Irby
Sandra Gilliam Irby
October 25, 2021
