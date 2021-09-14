SOVINE, Gary Carl, departed this life on September 8, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1941 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Ervin and Clara Sovine; stepfather, Ernest Brinkman; son, William "Bill" Sovine. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sovine; children, Leslie S. Turney (Daniel), David Sovine, Jonathan Sovine; daughter-in-law, Chris Sovine; grandchildren, Tiffany Norwood, Celia McGreal (Donald Sr.), Megan Sowers (Jonathan), Austin Williamson (Tara), Kacey Flowers (Paul), Jenny Culcasi (Vincent), Courtney Maurer (Jarred), Olivia Sovine, Corey Todd and Tori Sovine; and 15 great-grandchildren. Gary attended Marshall College in West Virginia and made a successful career as an appliance salesman. He was a lifelong member of Order of Alhambra of Padul Caravan No. 69, Knights of Columbus #3548, Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #3204 and Loyal Order of Hopewell Moose Lodge 1472. His hobbies included coaching Little League(s), volunteering as a DJ for all organizations with which he was involved. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and known affectionately as "Pappy." Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary's honor to Chesterfield Fire Station 1 and 14 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.