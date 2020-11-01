TAYLOR, Gay Nell (Baker), 85, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life and went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie E. Taylor Jr.; her parents, Freddie and Emily Baker; her daughter, Vickie B. Stinehart; and her sister, Betty B. Schesventer. She is survived by her children, Wanda M. Garrett (Reed), Howard F. Bonura Jr. (Tammy) and Lisa T. Morris (Butch); grandchildren, Christopher W. Garrett (Jennifer), Chelsey M. Ammons (Michael) and Brittany L. Morris; great-grandchildren, Julia, Emily and Sarah Garrett, Michael H. Ammons Jr.; and her two loving sisters, Jackie B. Mylum and Lillie B. Kieper (Ronnie); many nieces and nephews and friends galore. Gay Nell enjoyed all sports especially football and NASCAR. She loved boating, fishing and camping. She was fond of working puzzles, games on her iPad and was a friend to many on Facebook. She especially loved posting religious memes and prayers, lost animals and never failed to comment on postings of her family. Gay Nell treasured her family, adored her children and lovingly embraced her role as Granny. You could always find her at one of the grandchildren's school activities, sports games, birthday parties and horse shows. She especially loved Christmas and celebrating with her family. A graveside service will be held in Washington Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.