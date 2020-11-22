GLENN, Gaye H., 91, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore B. Glenn; and her three siblings. She is survived by her son, David F. Glenn (Linda); grandchildren, Scott Glenn (Leslie), Stacy Glenn; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Chase Glenn. Gaye was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed the fellowship with the sewing circle at Bethany Methodist Church in Lebanon, Va.; she was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and loved gardening. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bethany Methodist Church, C/O Barbara Osborne, 2039 Moccasin Valley Rd., Lebanon, Va. 24266, or to your local food pantry.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.