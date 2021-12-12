Menu
Gayle Gray Graves
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
GRAVES, Gayle Gray, 47, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021, where she joins her father, grandmother, uncle, cousin and her beloved Lola Mae. Gayle is survived by her husband, Jake. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Thursday, December 16, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Dec
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Sending thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. I was in shock when I read about this online. I will remember Gayle for her beautiful smile and energetic spirit. You always knew when she walked in to a room. A beautiful person lost too soon. Prayers.
Kim Clark-Dyson
School
December 13, 2021
I went to Chalkley elementary school with Gayle. She came to many of my birthday parties as a kid. I have such fond memories of her. Praying for her friend and family.
Lesley Winn Phillips
School
December 12, 2021
