GRAVES, Gayle Gray, 47, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021, where she joins her father, grandmother, uncle, cousin and her beloved Lola Mae. Gayle is survived by her husband, Jake. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Thursday, December 16, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral