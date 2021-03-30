RITCHIE, Gayle Marie, 82, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, in the University of Virginia Hospital of natural causes. A lifetime resident of Waynesboro, she was born on October 12, 1938. Affectionately known as "Nee-Nee," she operated Nee-Nee Gayle's Child Care for nearly 40 years. She is survived by her four children: son, Tim Ritchie (Sharon) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Terry Wimer (Roger) of Waynesboro, Va.; daughter, Joan Burner (Jerry) of Luray, Va.; and son, David Ritchie (Kathy) of Waynesboro, Va. In addition, she is also survived by nine grandchildren, Hannah Ritchie, Kent Ritchie, Lindsey Hopewell, Kelly Shea, Jared Burner, Jonathan Burner, Rachel Burner, Travis Ritchie and Jeremy Ritchie; eight great-grandchildren, Addison Hopewell, Brogan Hopewell, Azure Shea, Adaline Mae Sours, Austin Ritchie, Griffin Ritchie, Paisleigh Ritchie and Kimber Ritchie; and her special childhood friend, Carole Yatsinko (Ted) of Connecticut. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will have a private graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at coffmanfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.