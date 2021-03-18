Menu
Gaylord Carlton "Sonny" Pipjunge
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
PIPJUNGE, Gaylord Carlton "Sonny", 86, of Cumberland, passed away at home on March 14, 2021. He was born in Cumberland County to the late Albert and Lizzie Pipjunge on December 11, 1934. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Melissa and Wesley Pipjunge; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary O'Bryant Pipjunge; his son, Kenneth Wayne Pipjunge; his two brothers and seven sisters. Sonny was a lifelong member of the Oak Dale Hunt Club and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, starting at 12 noon at Oak Dale Hunt Club, Pipjunge Road, Cumberland, Virginia 23040. Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Rescue Squad or Centra Hospice – Farmville. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Oak Dale Hunt Club
Pipjunge Road, Cumberland, VA
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
