HARRIS, Gene, "Shorty Red," 91, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Harris. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy; brother, Ray; sons, Franklin Harris, Clinton Harris, Christopher Harris; and grandchildren. He spent his early life in Nelson County, his later life in Goochland County and his entire life causing trouble.



A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at Norman's Funeral Home, 2982 River Rd., West Goochland, Va. 23063, from 6 to 8 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.