Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
HARRIS, Gene, "Shorty Red," 91, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Harris. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy; brother, Ray; sons, Franklin Harris, Clinton Harris, Christopher Harris; and grandchildren. He spent his early life in Nelson County, his later life in Goochland County and his entire life causing trouble.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at Norman's Funeral Home, 2982 River Rd., West Goochland, Va. 23063, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W, Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.