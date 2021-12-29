MURRAY, Dr. Geneva Williams, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, December 27, 2021. Geneva, who was "affectionately called Gen," was born to Thomas and Carola Williams on July 30, 1934. She married the late William E. Murray Jr. on September 1, 1956. She graduated from VUU and worked at Consolidated Bank and Trust for a brief period. Geneva started her professional career with Henrico County Public Schools. Her career path led her to secure a M. Ed. from VCU and an Ed. D from NOVA Southeastern University.



Gen was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Murray; her brothers, Avon and James Williams; her sisters, Thomasina Bostic and Leola Jacobs. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Montgomery (Paul) and Marilyn Royal; one grandson, Donald-William Murray Hinson (Melissa); a brother, Kenneth Williams; a nephew, Alonza Murray (Dana), who was considered a son after the death of his mother; two sisters-in-law, Lucille M. Brown and Delores S. Murray; a host of nieces and nephews living in North and South Carolina, Richmond and New York; along with other relatives and friends; three devoted caretakers who provided excellent service, Ms. Deborah Bryant, Ms. Shaelynn Kinney and Ms. Tamara Smith.



Her remains will rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23222. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Boulevard on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Garland Avenue Baptist Church, 2700 Garland Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222, with Dr. Jeffery Smith officiating. Interment services at Riverview Cemetery. The family of Geneva Murray extends sincere thanks to Drs. Jiho-Han and David Galligan with Virginia Cardiovascular Specialist (VSC), for their outstanding care of Geneva for over the past 20 years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.