Geneva H. "Jenny" Tucker
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
TUCKER, Geneva "Jenny" H., born September 13, 1942 passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 after battling cancer. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Haru Holloway; and siblings, Frieda Lightfoot and Allen Holloway. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Horace W. Tucker; children, Evelyn Southard, Brenda Wilbon and Richard Tucker; sisters and brothers, Janie Zimmermann, Lorie, Kyle, Johnny and Darrell Holloway; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended families. Jenny was a loving wife, of great faith and enjoyed walking and sharing special moments with her friends. She retired from Virginia Retirement System and was an active member of Sandston Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sandston Baptist Church
100 W. Williamsburg Rd, Sandston, VA
Jun
30
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Genny was such a sweet soul. Her smile & presence will be missed
Barb Wright
Friend
July 25, 2021
