TUCKER, Geneva "Jenny" H., born September 13, 1942 passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 after battling cancer. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Haru Holloway; and siblings, Frieda Lightfoot and Allen Holloway. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Horace W. Tucker; children, Evelyn Southard, Brenda Wilbon and Richard Tucker; sisters and brothers, Janie Zimmermann, Lorie, Kyle, Johnny and Darrell Holloway; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended families. Jenny was a loving wife, of great faith and enjoyed walking and sharing special moments with her friends. She retired from Virginia Retirement System and was an active member of Sandston Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.