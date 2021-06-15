AMORY, George S., 95, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Henrico County, passed away June 11, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy A. DeMoss (Mike) and Gail A. Cain (David); four grandchildren, Travis DeMoss (Kristina), Tracie Palmer (Drew), Kyle and Abby Cain; four great-grandchildren, Reagan, Brycen, Beckett DeMoss and Taylor Palmer; and nephew, Joe Amory Jr. (Susan); and his sisters-in-law, Theresa Kelley and Jean Jarvis. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Doris Elizabeth Brand Amory; parents, Sam and Dora Amory; brothers, Joseph and John; and sister, Josephine. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He showed his love to the end for each of his family members. He was called Daddy, PaPa, Poppa and PopPop and happily answered to all of them. He was a man who had seen so much and learned from it all, so he shared his knowledge with us. He devoted his life to his loving wife who he cherished and now has gone to be by her side. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and rose to the rank of Yeoman 2nd Class (Y2C). He was a veteran of WWII from June 6, 1944 through July 12, 1946. He had homing pigeons for 84 of his 95 years. He was a champion racer, breeder and judge, a man whose knowledge in this sport was known nationally. He was a member of Richmond Homing Pigeon Club and Richmond Concourse Association of Pigeon Fanciers, in which he served as concourse secretary for many years. He had many racing friends from all over the country. Most recently, he was featured in an article in Racing Pigeon Digest. He worked at Export Leaf Tobacco Company for over 35 years, retiring in 1981. We are so proud of him for so many reasons and will miss him immensely. The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to past caregivers, Brenda, Edith and Linda. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his parish family at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and/or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. including prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road. Reception at church starting at 10:45 a.m. and procession will leave church at noon for 1 p.m. burial at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2021.