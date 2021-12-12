BETZ, George, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away at age 78 at the Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center from complications of dementia. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; his sons, Michael of Delray Beach and Paul; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; twin grandchildren, Jonathan, Lauren and Chloe; son, Jeffrey; and twin grandchildren, Basil and Gabrielle Betz; and many long friendships with people he cherished in Richmond, Palm Coast, Fla., Delaware and New Jersey as President of Jaycees. George attended Drexel University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, then furthered his education with a professional engineering degree. The early years of his profession were with Apollo Chemical Co., Scott Paper, Westinghouse and Stone and Webster. They all culminated with sole ownership of Energy Products Co. in Richmond, Va., a company trying to eliminate pollution long before it was an issue of grave importance. But not all business, George co-started the Chickahominy Youth Soccer program with Dr. Gordon Prior. He coached his sons in soccer, baseball and basketball and was always in attendance in their games, as well as the games of his grandchildren. His love of the water began with the crew at Drexel, building of small boats, a house in Kill Devil Hills, a scuba diving license, frequent snorkeling and many worldwide cruises with Mary Ann and family. He retired to Palm Coast, Fla., minutes away from Flagler Beach and part-time living in Tavernier, Florida Keys. He held a captain's license, which led him to purchasing a sailboat and enjoying friendships in the Richmond Power Squadron. Otherwise, he kept busy playing volleyball, basketball, tennis, croquet and pickleball. In January 2021, George and Mary Ann moved back to Richmond to enjoy most of the same activities with his grandchildren. He loved all things of nature, one dog, lots of cats, all rescued, birds and lastly, a koi pond in Florida. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 8200 Woodman Road in Henrico, Va., on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in George's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.