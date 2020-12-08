BLAND, George Bernard Spotswood, Sr., 65, of Henrico, died December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan West Bland; his father, Bernard Augustine Bland; and sister, Virginia Lee Bland Freeman. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Vanessa Smith Bland; sons, George B.S. Bland Jr. and his wife, Clare and Terrance Bland; daughter, Phyllis Ann Akil and her husband, Bakari; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, two nephews, one niece and his extended family at Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School. He was a third degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Post 11533 and a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A private interment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School and St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
6 Entries
Dear Gail and family,
I am so sorry you all have list your husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend. George was a good and decent man who loved his family dearly and, without reservation. I know his mother, father and sister welcomed him with open arms. I also know his 2 uncles, Allie and Clyde were there as well. Thinking of you all at this most difficult time.
Love,
Barbara W.
Barbara West
December 9, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family. Praying for the family. He was such a sweet individual who I had the pleasure knowing.
Patricia Stephenson
December 9, 2020
Brother Bland
I'm surely gonna miss u
You were a good true friend,and u taught me alot in the kitchen
My right hand man
I love and miss u brother Bland
From brother James and family
Brother James
December 9, 2020
George, I was very saddened to see and hear that you had passed. You will be greatly missed. But you have crossed those pearly gates to Heaven. You are home with your Mom, Dad and Sister. What a home coming it will be. Gayle. Terrance and George Jr and family sending prayers to you all. May God, family and friends be with you all at this time. Deep Sympathy, love to all. Big hugs.
Pam Cutright (Hall)
December 9, 2020
Mr. Bland you will be missed, you were a great man to your family.