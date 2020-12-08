BLAND, George Bernard Spotswood, Sr., 65, of Henrico, died December 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan West Bland; his father, Bernard Augustine Bland; and sister, Virginia Lee Bland Freeman. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Vanessa Smith Bland; sons, George B.S. Bland Jr. and his wife, Clare and Terrance Bland; daughter, Phyllis Ann Akil and her husband, Bakari; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, two nephews, one niece and his extended family at Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School. He was a third degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Post 11533 and a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A private interment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School and St. Benedict Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.