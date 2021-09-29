I met Skip on a 24 hour transfer from Station 10 to 8. That evening Carol brought her/their daughter (age 5 or 6) by and he showed how much he loved her and cuddled with her in the Red Naughahide chair for over an hour. I still have the mental picture in my mind and I have always respected him for his love of family, friends and Henrico Fire. May you Rest In Peace and to your family, my sincere condolences.

J.E. (Jim) Trice Work October 2, 2021