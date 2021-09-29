Menu
George Henry Brooks
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
BROOKS, George Henry, "Skip," entered into eternal glory with Jesus on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Henry Leroy and Dorothy Cutter Brooks of Gardner, Massachusetts. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1954 and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan as an auto mechanic and he loved working on cars. He started working for Aetna Insurance Company while in Massachusetts and had the opportunity to move to Richmond. Since he was married, he took this offer to move on April 1, 1960 to the warmer climate of Virginia, where there is a lot less snow. Skip always had a love for the fire department and in 1960, he became a volunteer firefighter at Station #10 in Henrico County and in 1961, he went full-time with the Henrico Division of Fire. Over the next few years, he was promoted to Lieutenant and became a Captain in 1972. He retired in 1990 and at his death, was the oldest retired firefighter in Henrico County. After the divorce from his first wife, he met Carol and they were married in 1980. Skip and Carol loved to travel, taking cruises and going overseas once. Many trips were made with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and with the Primetimers at Mt. Vernon. Skip had a kind heart. He loved and helped Carol take care of her disabled daughter until her death in 1987. He also helped a young man through Celebrate Recovery overcoming a serious drug addiction. He was an active member at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, was a greeter and served on various committees. He spent time in Mississippi with Hurricane Katrina Relief. After retirement, he worked many different jobs. He enjoyed being a limo driver, courier service, worked at CRE Run Farm and the rental department at Home Depot. He was an active member of Richmond Masonic Lodge #10 for over 50 years and a six term Master of the Lodge. Skip is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol M. Brooks; two sons, Henry L. Brooks (Ronna) of Greenville, South Carolina and William S. Brooks of Henrico; five grandchildren, William T. Aldridge IV (Andi) of Florida, Stephanie Quinones (Gilbert) of Texas, Brooke Graves (Travis) of Florida, Henry Lee Brooks (Kristie) of South Carolina and Melinda Brooks of South Carolina; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Brooks; sister, Susan Ferrett; and stepdaughter, Emily Nicole Matthews. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, from 10 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12 noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, followed by reception back at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Sign register book online at storkefuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, VA
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Skip´s death. We have so many wonderful memories of him. We extend our deepest prayers and sympathy to Carol and all his family in their loss.
Larry and jeannie Troemmler
October 2, 2021
I met Skip on a 24 hour transfer from Station 10 to 8. That evening Carol brought her/their daughter (age 5 or 6) by and he showed how much he loved her and cuddled with her in the Red Naughahide chair for over an hour. I still have the mental picture in my mind and I have always respected him for his love of family, friends and Henrico Fire. May you Rest In Peace and to your family, my sincere condolences.
J.E. (Jim) Trice
Work
October 2, 2021
Carol and family, I am so sorry to hear of Skip´s passing. We always enjoyed seeing his smile at church. I will remember you in my prayers.
Pattie Carter
Other
October 1, 2021
Carol, we are thinking of you and sending Prayers. We thought the world of Skip and he will be missed. Take Care! Love, Melissa and Jeff Camp
Melissa H Camp
Friend
September 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to Captain George Brooks and family.
Linwood Wilhelm
Friend
September 30, 2021
RIP Skip! You were a great Captain excellent room mate and most of all a kind compassionate human being. The world will miss you but Heaven rejoiced at your arrival
Jerry and Honey Hunter
September 30, 2021
The times we had together with HFD, you and I could write a book RIP, my friend
Franklin D Tucker
September 30, 2021
Skip will be greatly missed.
Ron Moody
September 29, 2021
