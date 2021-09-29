BROOKS, George Henry, "Skip," entered into eternal glory with Jesus on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Henry Leroy and Dorothy Cutter Brooks of Gardner, Massachusetts. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1954 and General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan as an auto mechanic and he loved working on cars. He started working for Aetna Insurance Company while in Massachusetts and had the opportunity to move to Richmond. Since he was married, he took this offer to move on April 1, 1960 to the warmer climate of Virginia, where there is a lot less snow. Skip always had a love for the fire department and in 1960, he became a volunteer firefighter at Station #10 in Henrico County and in 1961, he went full-time with the Henrico Division of Fire. Over the next few years, he was promoted to Lieutenant and became a Captain in 1972. He retired in 1990 and at his death, was the oldest retired firefighter in Henrico County. After the divorce from his first wife, he met Carol and they were married in 1980. Skip and Carol loved to travel, taking cruises and going overseas once. Many trips were made with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and with the Primetimers at Mt. Vernon. Skip had a kind heart. He loved and helped Carol take care of her disabled daughter until her death in 1987. He also helped a young man through Celebrate Recovery overcoming a serious drug addiction. He was an active member at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, was a greeter and served on various committees. He spent time in Mississippi with Hurricane Katrina Relief. After retirement, he worked many different jobs. He enjoyed being a limo driver, courier service, worked at CRE Run Farm and the rental department at Home Depot. He was an active member of Richmond Masonic Lodge #10 for over 50 years and a six term Master of the Lodge. Skip is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol M. Brooks; two sons, Henry L. Brooks (Ronna) of Greenville, South Carolina and William S. Brooks of Henrico; five grandchildren, William T. Aldridge IV (Andi) of Florida, Stephanie Quinones (Gilbert) of Texas, Brooke Graves (Travis) of Florida, Henry Lee Brooks (Kristie) of South Carolina and Melinda Brooks of South Carolina; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Brooks; sister, Susan Ferrett; and stepdaughter, Emily Nicole Matthews. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, from 10 to 11:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12 noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, followed by reception back at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Sign register book online at storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.