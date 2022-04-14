DAVIS, George Franklin, 72, of Charles City, departed this life Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Davis; parents, Ethel and Phenel Davis; brothers, Ernest and Leslie Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Angel (Corey) Carney, Ronnette (Steve) Anderson, Jerrell James and ShaRon (Trina) Parker; grandchildren, Corey Carney Jr., Bryce Anderson, Zoe Carney and Brandon Anderson; siblings, Florence (McCoy) Taylor, John (Renae) Davis and Sandra Davis; devoted friend, Deborah Butler; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022. Celebration of Life service with livestreaming, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at March Funeral Home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.