DISBERGER, Mr. George John, Jr., 82, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on February 19, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. George was born in 1938 in Perry, Ohio to George and Anne Disberger. He studied at Ohio State University, served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Kent State University in the mid 1960s. George then moved to Richmond, Virginia and began working for DuPont Corporation. He retired from Dupont after a wonderful 33 year career. George was passionate about listening to blues music, woodworking and also loved hunting and fishing. He loved building and working on his river house, Pinewood, on the Piankatank River. Anyone who knew George knew how much he loved his family and his two sons. He was the best father a son could ask for and they are best friends - forever. George was predeceased by his wife, Carol B. Disberger; and his oldest son, George Disberger III. He is survived by his other son, Rick Disberger; and his beloved fiancee, Vera Houghton. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.