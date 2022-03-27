FARRAR, George F., Sr., 82, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord and was reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Leta, on March 17, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Faris Farrar; son in-law, David Robins. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Robins and Frankie Farrar (Cindy); grandchildren, Brandon, Randi (Greg), Delani (David) and Ben; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Millie; brother, Mike Farrar (Judy); and host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. George was a true family man who loved and supported his family in everything they did. He retired from Signet Bank after 32 years of service and enjoyed his time as an A.S.A. softball umpire. George was a devoted member of Sandston Baptist Church. A funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28 at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, where the family will gather with friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sandston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.