FARROW, George Harrison, of Gloucester, went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2021, at the age of 48. His grandparents, Earl Sr. and Virginia Meekins; and his father, George Farrow, preceded George in death. George is survived by his mother, Gloria Meekins Farrow. A Celebration of Life is planned for spring 2022. Inurnment will be private. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory.
5 Entries
My deepest condolences to Mrs. Gloria. George was a close friend who always checked in on me and made sure I was safe. There are not enough words to express my sympathy. My he Rest In Peace and watch and protect us all.
Antoinette Phillips
Friend
January 15, 2022
My sincerest condolences to Mrs. Gloria and the rest of the family. George and I were introduced through a mutual friend, Derric Hicks. Even though we were located in different states we still found a way to connect over our shared experiences at FAMU.
I will miss his beautiful mind and our long thought provoking conversations. Prayers of comfort and strength for his Mom and family.
Montez Nesbitt
Friend
January 5, 2022
George and I built our friendship at FAMU. He was one of the most intelligent and thoughtful individuals I've ever met. I truly am saddened to hear that this world won't be blessed with his presence any more.
I send my heartfelt condolences to his mom, Ms Gloria, and to the rest of his family.
Derric Hicks
Friend
January 4, 2022
My condolences goes out to the family of George. I worked with George at HCPS for several years, and had the honor and pleasure to get to know him. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and would do anything for you. He loved his mom, and it showed in how he respected others. I was shocked to hear of his passing. George knew the Lord, and was a Prayer warrior. Peace be with him and his family.
Deborah Lowry
Work
January 2, 2022
I am the pleasure of working with George for the past almost 2 years. George immediately became family. He always contributed great insight to any conversation. I will greatly miss his good mornings and our many conversations.