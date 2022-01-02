My condolences goes out to the family of George. I worked with George at HCPS for several years, and had the honor and pleasure to get to know him. He was very knowledgeable, friendly and would do anything for you. He loved his mom, and it showed in how he respected others. I was shocked to hear of his passing. George knew the Lord, and was a Prayer warrior. Peace be with him and his family.

Deborah Lowry Work January 2, 2022