GREGORY, George Gilbert, of Chester, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lola Gregory; and his sister, Barbara Abernathy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Audrey Blevins Gregory; son, Jeff Gregory and wife, Marty; and daughter, Rhonda Gregory. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Megan Burke, Joseph Mitchell Svetina, Sarah Baldwin and husband, Mike, Madison Gregory, Nicole Migliazzo, Kelsi Causey and husband, Ben. He also leaves behind his beloved sisters, Joyce Kuhl, Connie Emerson and husband, Ken.
Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from I.E. DuPont, where he was a welder and pipe fitter. Gil was a talented musician; one of his greatest loves was playing his steel guitar. He obtained his pilot's license, boat captain's license and was a Mason and a Shriner.
Gilbert was a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell since he was a child. A Celebration of Life will be planned.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
My deepest sympathy to all of GG's family. GG was quite a character at Dupont. We all have fond memories with him.
Bill LaVance
October 12, 2021
Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday October 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell.
Marty Gregory
October 8, 2021
R.I.P. Gil: you were a mighty good York Rite Mason. It was a pleasure working with you. You brought along many good men.
Frederick Russell Dixon Sr.
Friend
October 6, 2021
Connie and Joyce my condolences to your family ya'll
Dorothy 7 TAYLOR
October 6, 2021
So sorry for yur loss
Dale
October 6, 2021
Audrey and family,
I´m so, so sorry to hear about Gil´s passing. Connie told me yesterday. Gil was the original member of The Rebels in the 60s. We played guitar and steel at the last `63 renunion at Dickie Haden´s house. I loved him and will miss him terribly. Audrey you have my deepest condolences love you Lar
Larry Gould
October 6, 2021
Audrey, Jeff, and Rhonda -- I'm so sorry for your loss. With love and prayers, Judy
Judy Blevins
Family
October 6, 2021
Audrey may the Lord be with you and your family in your time grief.
Bill Radford
October 5, 2021
Will miss you setting on the front porch.
Jim and Vernell Wright
October 5, 2021
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Gregory family. This hit me hard Gil was like a 2nd dad to me. He was loved by many and he will be missed by many RIP sir. Love always Doug
Doug Williams
Friend
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family.
Jennifer Layman Lotti
October 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss. So enjoyed listening to Gil play his steel at Hardees. Sending prayers to the family