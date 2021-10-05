GREGORY, George Gilbert, of Chester, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was surrounded by his family at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lola Gregory; and his sister, Barbara Abernathy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Audrey Blevins Gregory; son, Jeff Gregory and wife, Marty; and daughter, Rhonda Gregory. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Megan Burke, Joseph Mitchell Svetina, Sarah Baldwin and husband, Mike, Madison Gregory, Nicole Migliazzo, Kelsi Causey and husband, Ben. He also leaves behind his beloved sisters, Joyce Kuhl, Connie Emerson and husband, Ken.



Gilbert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from I.E. DuPont, where he was a welder and pipe fitter. Gil was a talented musician; one of his greatest loves was playing his steel guitar. He obtained his pilot's license, boat captain's license and was a Mason and a Shriner.



Gilbert was a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell since he was a child. A Celebration of Life will be planned.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.