GOONER, George Howard, 61, of Mechanicsville, went to be with our Lord on September 22, 2020. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an employee with the great people of City of Richmond Gas Works. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Meredith and Chris Meredith (Deborah). He is truly loved and will be missed. Services private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.